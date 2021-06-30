LIVERMORE FALLS — Deputy Fire Rescue Chief Scott Shink was appointed interim fire chief Tuesday by Selectmen after they accepted the resignation of Chief Edward Hastings IV.

Shink, who’s served as deputy chief with the department for several years, agreed to serve in the role for six months. He’d previously served as chief for the Jay Fire and Rescue Department and held several officer positions during his career.

Hastings, who had been the chief since 2016, resigned on June 27 to return to being an investigator with the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Selectmen also appointed Robin Beck as a new Regional School Unit 73 director for a three-year term. There was a tie vote for three write-in candidates on June 8 to fill the vacancy on the school board, but one resident opted out, saying they did not want the position, according to Town Manager Amanda Allen.

Prior to the vote, Beck and the other candidate, Christine LaPointe, summarized their respective backgrounds and explained to the selectmen why they wanted the position. The vote ended deadlocked at 2-2, with member William Kenniston abstaining due to conflict of interest.

The board then decided to flip a coin to determine who would serve, with resident Ron Chadwick offering up what he called an “independent” coin. Beck was given heads and LaPointe tails, with the flip going in Beck’s favor.

In other business, selectmen voted 4-1 to let MaineGeneral Health in Augusta hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at either the Fire Station or the Town Office. Vice Chairman Ernie Souther and Selectmen Jeff Bryant, Rodney Heikkinen and Jim Long voted in favor while Kenniston cast the lone opposing vote.

Allen said while the date for the clinic was not yet finalized, it will offer two different versions of the available COVID vaccines.

The board also voted to appoint Doris Austin of Turner as the new sewer clerk, while Public Work’s foreman Bill Nichols announced that the Transfer Station will be closed Saturday in observance of the July 4 holiday weekend.

« Previous

filed under: