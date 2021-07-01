LIVERMORE FALLS — About 1,700 Central Maine Power customers were without electricity for nearly an hour Thursday morning here and in Livermore.
CMP spokeswoman Emily Spencer said the cause was of a failed capacitor bank, which stores a charge and helps avoid a drop in voltage when there is a large draw on part of the grid.
