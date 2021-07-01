LIVERMORE FALLS — About 1,700 Central Maine Power customers were without electricity for nearly an hour Thursday morning here and in Livermore.

CMP spokeswoman Emily Spencer said the cause was of a failed capacitor bank, which stores a charge and helps avoid a drop in voltage when there is a large draw on part of the grid.

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
livermore falls maine
Related Stories
Latest Articles