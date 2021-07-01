FARMINGTON — Phase I of the High Street reconstruction project is a bit closer after actions taken last week.

The two-year project will include speed tables and streetlights similar to those installed on Front Street.

Related Farmington board updated on High Street project

On Tuesday, June 22, selectmen appropriated $46,400 from the Downtown TIF Reserve Account to purchase 29 decorative streetlights.

“This worked out very well,” Town Manager Richard Davis said. “The unit price hasn’t changed at all.”

With the town providing the lights there will be no markup from contractors, he noted.

The board also authorized Davis to award the construction bid for the project.

“This is a little unusual,” Davis said. “Bid opening is 10 a.m. Thursday. The board doesn’t meet again until July 13. It’ll take 10 days or so for the contractor to mobilize.”

Awarding the bid earlier could save time getting started, he added.

Two bids were received, Davis wrote in a June 30 email.

“The bidders were E.L. Vining & Son of Farmington and Jordan Excavation of Kingfield,” he continued. “Vining was the low bidder at $927,729. Jordan’s bid was $1,061,345.”

As low bidder, E.L. Vining & Son was awarded the contract, Davis confirmed later by phone.

Miscellaneous deductions totaling $43,078 and $131,127 in additional funding will be requested from the Downtown TIF Reserve Account on July 13th (for the lighting), making the net appropriation from the capital budget $753,524, Davis wrote.

Deductions include eliminating two 2-foot square catch basins, 356 feet of perforated underdrain and four ADA detectible warning pads, Davis said. Three items related to the streetlights account for the additional TIF funding request, he added.

“Maine DOT will pay half of the project cost through the Municipal Partnership Initiative (MPI) Program, resulting in a net cost to the Town of $376,762 (plus the TIF appropriations),” he added.

In other business June 22, selectmen approved transitioning the part-time counter clerk position to full-time with shared responsibilities.

“I’m very sorry to inform you Annie Tibbetts is leaving us,” Davis said. “She’s been with us a long while, is a very valuable resource.”

Positions, particularly part-time ones, are hard to fill, he noted. Other departments need support, don’t have it, he added.

“Phil (Hutchins) at the garage struggles with a lot of administrative work,” Davis said. “Lucy (Ann Cook) is on the verge of being overworked. She could use the extra help, a floater to work throughout departments.”

“We have to look at the years of work and the staff that we have,” Cook, the town’s treasurer said.

A full-time person is approaching retirement age and in three years the town wouldn’t have a motor vehicle agent or election support, she noted.

“There is a lot of education that goes into it,” Cook said. Having someone trained, available to step up and take on those responsibilities is important, she added.

Current staff feeling guilty, not always take time off because it might leave the office shorthanded and the need for election support were also mentioned by Cook.

A full-time position wasn’t budgeted for this year, Davis said. The year is half over and he expects it to take a month or more to hire someone.

Switching to full-time with benefits, will that double the amount, Selectperson Scott Landry asked.

Potentially, Davis replied.

“My philosophy has always been ‘you can go over some line items so long as you end the year with the bottom line in the black’, which I think we can do,” he noted.

Actions also taken by the board include:

• Depositing $3,555, the net proceeds from sales of parks and recreation equipment into the department’s equipment reserve account.

• Accepting a donation of 22 banners from Northern Lights Hearth and Sports owner Joshua Bell that will be installed prior to the 4th of July.

• Accepting a $154.15 donation to replace the home plate at Hippach Field in honor of Robert “Bob” Friberg who coached the Farmington Flyers in the early 1950s.

• Amending the Video Display Terminal Ergonomics Policy to prohibit the use of exercise ball chairs, treadmills, pedal exercisers or other devices used for exercise at the operator’s workstation.

• Approving Metcalf Lane as the name of a short road near the intersection of Town Farm and Fairbanks roads.

filed under: