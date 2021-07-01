REGION — An ongoing area-wide bottle drive and a barbecue during Kingfield Days on July 17 will allow Shining Star, a new non-profit to assist community members in need.

Bottles may be dropped off at Madore’s Market and Ron’s Market in Farmington or at North Jay Redemption. $800 has already been brought in, Kevin Frost, the man behind Shining Star, said recently.

“I’m trying to get one (a redemption site) in each town in the county,” he said. “Make checks payable to Shining Star at the bottle redemption for tax deductions at the end of the year.”

A recent barbecue take-out meal offered at the Blue Skies parking lot (formerly Gray Ford) in Farmington raised $1,600 in two hours, Frost said. The same menu — pulled pork, ribs, macaroni and cheese — will be available for $15 per take-out meal from 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. July 17 near Skowhegan Savings Bank in Kingfield, he added.

Soda, desserts and possibly cotton candy for the children will be available for additional fees. A donation bucket will also be set up, Frost said.

“We’re putting this (Shining Star) together if somebody gets burned out, each member of the family will get three sets of clothing,” he said. “Buy them some boots, housewares, whatever. Get them in contact with the food bank for immediate relief, get them set up with Western Maine Community Action to rebound a little easier.”

Shining Star will be available for families throughout Franklin County, Frost said.

“We’re doing this for the right reason,” he noted. “I’m not taking a paycheck, nobody is. If we can get this going good enough in a couple years, I’d like to pass this off to another non-profit such as American Legion.”

Among Frost’s goals are holding four barbecues a year, getting dinner dances going again and offering assistance such as what Operation Santa Claus provides.

“I want to get the community more involved,” he said. “Everybody will be able to say the fire department is helping this family. We need something community organized, especially where no one’s actually doing it for anything but the right reasons.”

Frost said last winter he worked with a lawyer in Kingfield to get the tax identification number. That number qualifies Shining Star to help with anything from a small hardship to a full blown disaster, he noted.

With a ton of experience and a pulse on what this community needs, forming a non-profit to assist those in need was a natural fit for Frost, Matthew Smith said Tuesday, June 29.

“Kevin asked if I was interested,” Smith said. “We grew up together as kids, knew he always did a lot with Operation Santa Claus. It’s a good program.”

Smith is Farmington Board of Selectmen Chair and Roderick-Crosby American Legion Post 28 Commander. The post is on the corner of Middle and High streets in Farmington.

Some people he knew were sent to Kevin as part of Operation Santa Claus, Smith said.

“Just to see the appreciation he gets,” Smith noted. “With the expansion to burned out victims, how can you not get involved?”

Shining Star is county wide, not just for Farmington, he stressed. People are needed to support it, he added.

“The cans and bottles is huge, a good way to donate,” Smith said. “You don’t really miss them.”

A board of directors is being put together for Shining Star. Meetings will be held at the post.

Board members so far include Kendra Baker from United Way of the Tri-Valley Area, Tim Thayer who works for Archie’s, and Kelsie Pinkham from Franklin Savings Bank, Frost said. He is looking for three more members with at least one more person from the community.

Frost wants to get the hospital and university involved, maybe someone with grant writing experience. There are dozens of grants Shining Star could apply for, he noted.

“Each of these roles is basically two years,” he said. “If they don’t want to do it anymore they can pass it on to someone in their type of business. ”

Having the public involved as much as possible will make the non-profit more transparent, Frost noted.

Shining Star was approved as a 501C-3 on February 15, Frost said. All donations are 100% tax deductible, he noted.

Shining Star already has a list of some 30 people available to help when needed, Frost said.

“Power washing (after a fire), we have the equipment to do it,” he noted. At an incident, I can pull the family off to the side so the fire department can do their job. I can assess what is needed and within a few hours get it.”

Assistance will also be available to low income families, the elderly or those down on their luck this Christmas, Frost said. There will be an application form asking what the hardship is, he noted. He also hopes to get fire departments involved again.

“We all had fun,” Frost said. “I’d bring pizza then we’d all go out on the trucks.”

Bringing community involvement back should help Shining Star last for a long time to come, he said.

“This county has needed this type of program for the last 2o years,” Frost said.

“We all know it’s needed,” Smith said.

For more information or to donate, contact Frost at 207-491-4272.

filed under: