Norwich



NORTHFIELD, Vt. — Rebekah K Howard, Highland Plt has been recognized on the Dean’s List at Norwich University for the Spring 2021 semester: Full-time undergraduate students, who earned a semester grade point average of at least 3.40 and had no failures in the previous Fall or Spring semester are awarded Dean’s List honors. These students cannot have any pending Incomplete (I) grades. Dean’s List honors are noted on the official transcript for each term earned.

In addition to the above criteria, students in the Spring 2021 semester had to meet the following criteria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which introduced the option for students to choose an alternative grading system or to maintain earned letter grades. To be eligible for President’s (GPA 4.0) and Dean’s lists (GPA 3.40) for the Spring 2021 Semester, students must have additionally maintained full time enrollment for the Spring 2021 Semester, chosen to keep letter grades in at least 12 credits of classes, and must not have received any Incomplete or No Pass grades.

Saint Michael’s



COLCHESTER, Vt.— Named to the Dean’s List at Saint Michael’s College for the Spring 2021 semester was Leela Hornbach, a May 2021 graduate neuroscience major from Wilton (04294) and a graduate of Gould Academy.

UMFK

FORT KENT – The University of Maine at Fort Kent is proud to announce their Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. This list includes full-time and part-time students. “Congratulations to the students who have made the UMFK Dean’s List,” said UMFK’s President Deb Hedeen. “These students have demonstrated a level of resilience and academic excellence during the pandemic. Their accomplishments are to be acknowledged and celebrated. James Guillaume of Farmington, Noah Gilbert of Jay,

