• Nicholas R. Bradley, 19, Madison, motion to revoke bail, Monday, June 28, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
• David D. Nelson, Farmington, criminal mischief, Tuesday, June 29, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.
• Andre W. Bernier, 36, Rangeley, violation condition of release, refusing to submit to release or detention, disorderly conduct, Tuesday, June 29, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.
• Joshua J. Allen, 40, Salem Township, violation condition of release, Tuesday, June 29, in Franklin County, Maine State Police.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
