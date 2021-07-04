William Marceau places an American flag on the Rotary International float Saturday. Rotary sponsors the parade, which was not held last year because of the coronavirus pandemic. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Children react as the Farmington Fourth of July parade starts to make its way down Broadway. Before the parade, several people commented about how nice it is to have a parade again. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

A bear toasting marshmallows over a “campfire” on the Franklin Savings Bank float draws reactions during the Fourth of July parade Saturday in Farmington. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Children scoop up candy during the Fourth of July parade Saturday in Farmington. Trucks from several area fire departments took part. Some viewers young and old covered their ears as the sirens sounded. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
coronavirus, Farmington Maine, Fourth of July
Related Stories
Latest Articles