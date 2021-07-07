Dean



FRANKLIN, MA — Dean College is pleased to announce that Madeline Fenlason of Winthrop has earned a place on the Dean’s List for the Spring 2021 semester. Students named to the Dean’s List have demonstrated a serious commitment to their studies while at Dean College.

UMFK



FORT KENT – The University of Maine at Fort Kent is proud to announce their Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. This list includes full-time and part-time students. “Congratulations to the students who have made the UMFK Dean’s List,” said UMFK’s President Deb Hedeen. “These students have demonstrated a level of resilience and academic excellence during the pandemic. Their accomplishments are to be acknowledged and celebrated. Harmony Castonguay of Livermore Falls, Forrest Cornell and Mandy Fitzgerald of Wayne, Gia Francis, Desiree Mayo and Shane Tweedie of Winthrop.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: