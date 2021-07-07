JAY — Members of the Jay Historical Society met at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 17, at the archive building meeting room on Jay Hill. A discussion was held regarding the good repair work done a short time ago on the Holmes-Craft Homestead’s main foundation and repairs to the underpinning and outer wall of the adjoining room. Furniture has to be moved back from nearby storage to the Homestead.

Due to building renovations and COVID, it was decided to change the Annual Open House date to early Fall this year instead of the usual second Saturday in August; date to be chosen and publicized after the July 15, 6 p.m. regular meeting at the Archives.

