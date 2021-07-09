FARMINGTON — Motorists should plan ahead for travel time beginning Monday because a section of Route 133, about a mile south of Routes 2 and 4, and Franklin Memorial Hospital, will be closed to replace the bridge over Wilson Stream.

The Maine Department of Transportation is replacing the Hamlin Bridge, which is near the Sandy River Center. The contract for the project is about $1.75 million, according to information provided by Paul Merrill, spokesman for the MDOT. T Buck Construction of Turner is the contractor.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday and end by late November.

While the bridge is closed, detour signs will direct drivers to use Routes 2 and 4 to get to Route 156 and back to Route 133, according to Merrill.

 

Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.

filed under:
Farmington Maine

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 6 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles