FARMINGTON — Motorists should plan ahead for travel time beginning Monday because a section of Route 133, about a mile south of Routes 2 and 4, and Franklin Memorial Hospital, will be closed to replace the bridge over Wilson Stream.

The Maine Department of Transportation is replacing the Hamlin Bridge, which is near the Sandy River Center. The contract for the project is about $1.75 million, according to information provided by Paul Merrill, spokesman for the MDOT. T Buck Construction of Turner is the contractor.

The work is scheduled to begin Monday and end by late November.

While the bridge is closed, detour signs will direct drivers to use Routes 2 and 4 to get to Route 156 and back to Route 133, according to Merrill.

