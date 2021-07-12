FARMINGTON — Selectmen have unanimously chosen Christian Waller of Indianapolis, Indiana, as the next town manager, according to a news release prepared by a consultant hired to assist with the search.

Waller is director of policy for the Indiana Department of Workforce Development. He will begin serving Aug. 23 for an annual salary of $92,500.

Waller accepted the position after the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting was posted Friday, Selectperson Chairman Matthew Smith said Monday morning.

“After completion of a nationwide search, the Farmington Select Board is extremely pleased to announce Christian Waller as their unanimous choice for Farmington’s next town manager,” Davis announced from a news release prepared by Don Gerrish of Eaton Peabody in Bangor. Gerrish was hired in April to assist in the search.

The Select Board will approve a three-year contract with Waller at its meeting Tuesday, Davis said.

Waller has a master’s degree in public administration from Indiana University’s O’Neill School of Public & Environmental Affairs and a Bachelor of Arts degree in history from Framingham State College, Framingham, Massachusetts, according to the release.

“I’ll spend two to three days with him, get him situated,” Davis said.

Davis announced in February that he would retire Aug. 27, exactly 20 years after he was named to the position. Before that he was manager in Wilton for 13.5 years after serving four years in Buckfield.

Davis was named the 2018 Linc Stackpole Manager of the Year.

