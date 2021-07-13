• Ashley H. Gavett, 25, Mount Vernon, warrant failure to appear, domestic violence assault, Monday, July 12, in Farmington, $450 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Justin L. Lord, 32, Jay, two warrants failure to appear, Monday, July 12, in Jay, $200 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Brent C. Leclair, 46, Readfield, two warrants failure to appear, Monday, July 12, in Livermore Falls, Jay Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

