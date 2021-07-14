FARMINGTON — A local man was injured Wednesday morning when two SUVs collided on Routes 2 and 4 in front of Touch of Class, a thrift and consignment store.

A 2010 Subaru Forester driven by Laura Greenwood, 81, of Farmington was stopped and had its left turn signal on to enter Touch of Class. Greenwood thought she had enough time but her SUV and a 2007 Ford Explorer heading in the opposite direction collided, Farmington officer Jeff Brann said. The Explorer, driven by Peggy Needham, 60, of Farmington, tried to avoid the collision, he said.

Greenwood’s vehicle had rear, passenger-side damage and Needham’s Explorer had front, passenger-side damage, he said.

Needham’s passenger, Wayne Doyon, 65, of Farmington, received a minor laceration to his head and a possible neck injury, Brann said. Farmington Fire Rescue firefighters were able to get the passenger door open, which was jammed, to get Doyon out, he said.

Doyon was taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital. He was treated and released, FMH spokeswoman Jill Gray said later in the day.

Maine Warden Kris MacCabe stood by to make sure the operators were OK, Brann said. Farmington firefighters assisted with traffic control. The southbound lane was closed for about 20 minutes. The crash was reported just before 10 a.m.

