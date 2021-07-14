REGION — Healthy Community Coalition (HCC) announces its upcoming schedule of free Mobile Health Unit events in which a variety of health screenings and education will be offered at each event. Screenings offered include blood pressure and cholesterol checks and body composition analysis. Single-dose J&J COVID-19 vaccine will be available at two stops, at the Phillips (July 21) and Chesterville (July 23) events.

The July schedule is as follows: Wed. July 21, 10 a.m.-1 p.m., Edmunds Market, Phillips; Wed. July 21, 2-5 p.m., Walmart, Farmington; Fri. July 23, 9 a.m.-noon, Chesterville Town Office; Wed. July 29, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m., Dollar General, Livermore Falls; and Wed. July 29, 2-5 p.m., Food City, Wilton, and Sat. July 31, noon-4 p.m., Farmington SummerFest.

Staff will also be available to offer assistance with mammography and annual physical exam scheduling, as well as assistance to help cover these costs. Information offered includes COVID-19, cancer prevention, substance use prevention, nutrition and physical activity resources, activities for youth, and tobacco recovery support.

Free fresh produce will be distributed when available, while supplies last.

All individuals attending will be required to wear a mask covering their nose and mouth.

To schedule an appointment or for more information contact Janis Walker at 779-2750 or [email protected]

