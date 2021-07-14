LIVERMORE FALLS — Weather permitting, there will be a summer’s worth of music at the Livermore Falls Gazebo, off Water Street. Please bring your own comfy lawn chairs and enjoy the performances. Please remember there is No Smoking in proximity of musicians and guests and you are asked to Social Distance as necessary. FMI: contact Jocelyn Mosher-Collins, [email protected] or call 207-779-7345 Most performances are from 6-8 p.m.. unless otherwise noted. Cancellations and rescheduled events will be posted if possible on Facebook on the Spruce Mountain Community Band page.

“Sugar & Spice” are Margaret Arsenault (formerly of Nickles & Dimes Band) and Kirk Lundstrom (formerly from Off the Hill Band) and their drummer Owen Donnel. They perform road house country, country, rock and roll and a variety of other selections. Sugar and Spice 6-8pm, Thursday, July 15, 29, & 29

Friday, July 16, 7 – 8:30 p.m., The First Baptist Church of Livermore Falls will present gospel performer Brad White, vocal, keyboard, saxophone and quartet artistry at the gazebo. Kenny Smith will be passing out popcorn and beverages.

Performing Mondays, July 19 and 26 will be Stained Grass 6-8 p.m.

Tuesday, July 20, it will be Terry Moore 6-8 p.m.

On Tuesday, July 27, the performer will be Linda’s Karaoke 6-8 p.m.

Nickles and Chump Change will take the stage from 6-8 p.m., on Wednesday, July 7 and July 21.

filed under: