FARMINGTON — The Mt. Blue High School Cross Country team is sponsoring the Spandits cross country race on Friday July 30 at Mt. Blue High School.

There will be a one mile race for ages 15 and under at 6 p.m. and an open 5K race at 6:30 p.m. Prizes will be given to age group winners in each category and there will be a variety of raffle prizes as well.

The cost is $8 for the mile and $20 for the 5K. Race day registration will begin at 5:00 on race day. For more information contact Kelley Cullenberg at 860-0306 or [email protected]

filed under: