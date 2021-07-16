FARMINGTON — The Farmington Recreation Department is located at the Farmington Community Center, 127 Middle Street, Office Hours: Monday through Friday 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. p: (207) 778-3464. Enrollment is limited!

Basketball Camp: This program runs July 20 – July 29 for ages 6 to 8 on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursdays. REGISTRATION: Farmington Res. – $ 25. Out of town Res. – $ 35.

This camp is geared towards players with an interest in further developing their basketball skills. This camp will help you get better at ball handling and shooting. Serving as director of the program this year is Ben Ladd. Ben has been involved with helping lead the Basketball Program at Farmington Recreation Department for two years.

This program will run for two weeks from 3:45 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursdays at the Hippach basketball courts. Participants only need to bring a water bottle, as all other equipment will be provided by the Recreation Dept.

