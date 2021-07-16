FARMINGTON — On July 21st the third performance in the “Music at the Gazebo” series will feature Rachel Spear, a 2021 graduate from Mt.Blue High School. She will be attending Emerson College in the fall to pursue a career in the performing arts. Her performance will include original songs along with acoustic-styled covers. Music will begin at 7 p.m. in the Farmington Gazebo. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted. For more information check the website www.artsfarmington.org. Any questions, please call 778-9437.
