Submitted photo

A special check presentation of $8,430 was made at the beginning of the parade to Honor Flight Maine which provides veterans trips to see the memorials in Washington, DC.  submitted photo

First place in the patriotic/military category was presented to Miss Chickadee. Submitted photo

This is what school buses looked like, “back in the day!” Submitted photo

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club recently announced the winners of this years Independence Day parade.

Agricultural/Animal: First Place, $50 — Charlie the Pony; Second Place, $25, York Farm
Antique Car/Truck/Tractor: First Place, $50 — Donald Hamlin and Mustang; Second Place, $25 — Craig Hutchinson (Corvette); Third Place, Ribbon — Raymond Wacome and Chevy
Float: First Place, $50 — Farmington Dems; Second Place, $25 — No CMP Corridor; Third Place, Ribbon — Franklin Savings
Military Service/Patriotic: First Place, $50 — Miss Chickadee Pageant; Second Place, $25 — Public Works
Judge’s Choice: Richard’s Florist

