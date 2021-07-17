FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club recently announced the winners of this years Independence Day parade.
Agricultural/Animal: First Place, $50 — Charlie the Pony; Second Place, $25, York Farm
Antique Car/Truck/Tractor: First Place, $50 — Donald Hamlin and Mustang; Second Place, $25 — Craig Hutchinson (Corvette); Third Place, Ribbon — Raymond Wacome and Chevy
Float: First Place, $50 — Farmington Dems; Second Place, $25 — No CMP Corridor; Third Place, Ribbon — Franklin Savings
Military Service/Patriotic: First Place, $50 — Miss Chickadee Pageant; Second Place, $25 — Public Works
Judge’s Choice: Richard’s Florist
Comments are not available on this story.
filed under:
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Maine
Maine State Library reopens in temporary quarters in Augusta
-
Football
Soehrens, Hathaways both share field for final time at the Lobster Bowl
-
Outdoors
Outdoors in Maine: Good news for deer yards
-
Sports
Bell wins Xfinity race at New Hampshire for third time
-
Sports
Fan favorite Matt DiBenedetto not sure what his NASCAR future is