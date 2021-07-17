FARMINGTON — The Farmington Rotary Club recently announced the winners of this years Independence Day parade.

Agricultural/Animal: First Place, $50 — Charlie the Pony; Second Place, $25, York Farm

Antique Car/Truck/Tractor: First Place, $50 — Donald Hamlin and Mustang; Second Place, $25 — Craig Hutchinson (Corvette); Third Place, Ribbon — Raymond Wacome and Chevy

Float: First Place, $50 — Farmington Dems; Second Place, $25 — No CMP Corridor; Third Place, Ribbon — Franklin Savings

Military Service/Patriotic: First Place, $50 — Miss Chickadee Pageant; Second Place, $25 — Public Works

Judge’s Choice: Richard’s Florist

