• Hilary A. Wells, 42, Farmington, operating under the influence, Friday, July 16, in Farmington, $250 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Keith E. Doyon, 44, New Sharon, probation hold, Monday, July 19, in Farmington, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Daniel R. Banville, 33, Wilton, domestic violence aggravated assault, Monday, July 19, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Matthew E. Allen, 43, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, warrant violation condition of release, criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, warrant possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, warrant creating a police standoff, Monday, July 19, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

