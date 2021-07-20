CANTON — A logger was seriously injured Tuesday morning when he was pinned by trees he was cutting about a mile off Wentworth Road, according to officials.

The man, whose name was not released, suffered significant injuries to his chest and was flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston, said Rumford Fire Chief Chris Reed, who responded because Canton Fire Chief Jason Vaughn was at work.

The logger was able to reach his cellphone to call 911, but because he was far from the road it took first responders about 55 minutes to reach him. It took rescuers about an hour and 15 minutes to extricate him, Reed said.

Fire departments from Canton, Rumford and Mexico, and a state game warden responded to the scene, Reed said.

“It was really a team event, first responders did a really great job with tough conditions; mud and high temperatures,” he said.

