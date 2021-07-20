JAY — Jay, Livermore Falls and Spruce Mountain High School graduates who are enrolled in a two or four year college or vocational program are invited to apply for one of two $1,000 scholarships offered by the late Marcia and Louis Brown.

College students must have successfully completed at least one semester of college or vocational school to be eligible to apply.

The deadline for applications is Thursday, August 12. Applications can be requested from the RSU 73 Superintendent’s Office at 9 Cedar Street, Livermore Falls or found on the district website at www.rsu73.com.

Contact the Superintendent’s Office at 207-897-6722 for additional information.

