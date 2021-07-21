Indoor/Outdoor Sale

NORTH JAY — North Jay Grange is having an inside/outdoor sale on July 24 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be clothing for the whole family available as well as household goods and lots of other items. For more information, please contact 208-9225.

Grange Sale

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will hold its last summer yard sale August 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. It will be an inside and out sale featuring goods, used household goods, dishes, small kitchen appliances and lots of yummy baked goods. The purpose of the sale is to raise money for building maintenance and repairs. The grange may accept donations, for information please call 778-6637.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, July 23, it will feature sausage sandwich with peppers and onions, Cole slaw and dessert, $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

STRONG — Saturday, August 7, at 5 p.m., The Porter Lake Association will hold its 51st Beans at the Beach bean hole supper at Strong Public Beach, featuring great food and entertainment by the Merry Plinksters. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older, ages six to twelve $5 and those under five are free. In case of rain, the dinner will be held at the Forster Building in Strong.

Class Reunion

FARMINGTON — The Class of 1980 from Mt. Blue High School will be holding a 40th class reunion (its the 41st but due to covid last year it was postponed) This reunion will be held on Saturday, August 7 at the home of Jon and Lois Bubier, High Street, Farmington, starting at 5:30 p.m. The band is Amber Jack. Hamburg/hotdogs, salads, drinks and desserts will be served. Please reach out on our Facebook group under Mt. Blue High School Class of 1980 if you have other questions. Donations at the door.

Hot Dog Give Away

FARMINGTON — Hot dog give away on the lawn of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington on Saturday, July 31, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free hot dogs, watermelon, cookies and punch. Come and celebrate ‘Summer and Freedom’ with friends old and new. Donations will be accepted for the “Ecumenical Heating Fund’ to help those that need heating oil in the winter.

