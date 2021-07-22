UMA

AUGUSTA —University of Maine at Augusta (UMA) Provost Joseph Szakas has announced the 2021 Spring Semester Dean’s List for full-time students and 2020-2021 Dean’s List for part-time students.

To qualify for the full-time Dean’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credit hours of 100-level or higher UMA coursework (exclusive of pass/fail courses) and maintain a semester grade point average in these courses of 3.25 or higher, with no grade below C- in any of these courses.

Farmington: Miranda Chapman, Freeman Township: Baylie McLaughlin, Jay: Destiny Daigle, Justin Proctor, Jenny Welch, New Sharon: Jordan Smith, Jared Winslow, Strong: Hailey Walker, Wilton: Emily Clemens, Hailey Ehrig, Matt Hosie, Nick Richardson.

UMF

FARMINGTON —The University of Maine at Farmington is proud to announce its Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester. UMF maintains a Dean’s List each semester for those students completing a minimum of 12 credits in courses producing quality points. Students whose grade point average for the semester is equal to or greater than 3.8 are awarded high academic achievement. Students whose grade point average for the semester is less than 3.8 but equal to or greater than 3.5 are awarded academic achievement. Any incompletes must be satisfactorily completed before the student is honored with Dean’s List status.

Avon: Sam Storer, Honors; Emily Yurick, High Honors; Carrabassett Valley: Bonnie Walston, Honors; Chesterville: Nevaeh Burnham, High Honors; Audrey Keith, High Honors; Breanna Maxim, High Honors; Amber Soha, High Honors; Coplin Plt: Jocelyn Stevens, Honors; Farmington: Rya Baird, Honors; Matty Bernard, High Honors; Kellsie Britton, High Honors; Emma Campbell, High Honors; Garrett Chase, High Honors; Abbigayl Czajkowski, Honors; Rockie Decker, High Honors; Chelsey Drake, High Honors; Jess Eley, Honors; Theodora Griffin, High Honors; Alannah Hartford, High Honors; Jen Hill, High Honors; Alex Ingalls, High Honors; Jocea Jordan, High Honors; Aubine Kalisa, High Honors; Hailey Kaminsky, High Honors; Dani Lilly Rodiles, High Honors; Natachia Lovering, High Honors; D’Nell McDonald, Honors; Anna McKee, High Honors; Tiffani Melia, High Honors; Arie Mills, High Honors; Tyler Morris, High Honors; Abyssnee Pelitar, Honors; Jassmine Reil, Honors; Maev Rogers, High Honors; Sara Rogers, Honors; Isaac Seigle, Honors; Megan Sheckells, Honors; Abby Shipley-Rega, Honors; Trinity Smith, Honors; Samantha Taylor, High Honors; Sara Taylor, High Honors; Joe Wright, Honors; Kingfield: Kim Hem, High Honors; Brianna Hinkley, High Honors; Brooke-Lynn Hinkley, High Honors; Isaiah Reid, High Honors; Madrid Twp: Kelsey Wood, Honors; New Sharon: Aidan Finnegan, High Honors; Ashley Parlin, Honors; Shay Trask, Honors; New Vineyard: Alana Mahar, High Honors; North New Portland: Evan Gorr, High Honors; Oquossoc: Chenoa Savage, High Honors; Rangeley: Tausha Cogley, High Honors; Nicole Lund, Honors; Jon Morton, Honors; Strong: Summer Martinez, High Honors; Rebecca Reed, Honors; Temple: Horisun Antunee, High Honors; Weld: Sadie Storer, Honors; West Farmington: Alexis Wyman-LaBelle, Honors; Wilton: Alan Collins, High Honors; Megan Dickinson, Honors; George Edmunds, High Honors; Jackson Eustis, High Honors; Kaleb Fletcher, High Honors; Lake France, High Honors; Ryley Pease, Honors; Noah Preble, Honors; Hailey Rose, High Honors; Faith Rouillard, High Honors.

