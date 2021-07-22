FARMINGTON — Selectmen Tuesday, July 13, unanimously authorized additional funds for the High Street reconstruction project.

The board authorized using $131,127 from the Downtown TIF Reserve Account for decorative street lights. On June 22, selectmen appropriated $46,400 from that account to purchase 29 decorative streetlights.

Three items totaling $131,127 related to the lights were removed from the contract awarded to EL Vining and Son of Farmington, Town Manager Richard Davis said.

“If you are willing to appropriate that amount, when it comes time for the tax commitment, the amount to be appropriated, about $132,000 is in the ballpark of where you’ve been, $120,000 to $125,000,” Davis said. “That would take car of the light project.”

The recent Front Street reconstruction project included 27 decorative streetlights. High Street will have 29.

Also approved was appropriating up to $40,000 from the Sidewalk Reserve Account.

“There’s currently about $23,000 in the account, another $20,000 is budgeted to go into that account so there’s $43,000 available,” Davis said. “This project it’s going to be tight. If we have the availability of these funds it would help out.”

Phase I is expected to start Aug. 16 with substantial completion by Nov. 14.

