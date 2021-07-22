CSM REAL ESTATE is pleased to announce the addition of a new agent, Stavroula Menoudarakos. Stav joins us with experience in property management and retail. Stav and her fiancé have a love for the area and spend their spare time snowmobiling, rafting, hiking and managing their farm. She looks forward to helping people buy and sell properties in our area. You can reach her at [email protected] and/or 207-265-4000. Submitted photo

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Franklin Journal Business

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 6 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles