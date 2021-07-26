Arrests

Alejandro Chavez, 50, Marshall, Minnesota, on charges of operating under the influence and operating without a license, Friday, July 23, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

Grayham Pinkham, 21, Avon, on charges of domestic violence criminal mischief, violating condition of release, assault, domestic violence assault and obstructing the report of a crime, Friday, July 23, in Avon, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

Steven Bodlovick, 53, Windham, on a charge of domestic violence assault, Saturday, July 24, in Franklin County, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

