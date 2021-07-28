Lunch

WILTON — St. Luke’s Lobster Roll Lunches are back for Blueberry Fest on Saturday, August 7. Lunches are sold by pre-order and walk-up starting at 11 a.m. Pre-orders are *strongly* encouraged with limited supply. Call 645-2639 or email your order to: [email protected] Lunches are $18 and include a fresh clear meat lobster roll, bag of chips and choice of drink (Coke, Diet Coke, Iced Tea, or bottled water). We will have tables set up under the shade trees out front if you would like to picnic. 59 High St., Wilton.

FARMINGTON — Hot dog give away on the lawn of Henderson Memorial Baptist Church, 110 Academy St., in Farmington on Sat. July 31 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free hot dogs, watermelon, cookies and punch. Come and celebrate ‘Summer and Freedom’ with friends; old and new. Donations will be accepted for the “Ecumenical Heating Fund’ to help those that need heating oil in the winter.

Sales

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will hold its last summer yard sale August 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. It will be an inside and out sale featuring goods, used household goods, dishes, small kitchen appliances and lots of yummy baked goods. The purpose of the sale is to raise money for building maintenance and repairs. The grange may accept donations, for info please call 778-6637.

FARMINGTON — Yard Sale Fundraiser at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. 59 High St., Wilton. Saturday, August 7 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. during Blueberry Fest. All types of household items.

Suppers

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. Friday night take-out for July 30 is baked pork chops and the fixings with dessert $9. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

STRONG — Saturday, August 7, at 5 p.m., The Porter Lake Association will hold its 51st “Beans at the Beach” bean hole supper at Strong Public Beach, featuring great food and entertainment by the Merry Plinksters. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older, ages six to twelve $5 and those under five are free. In case of rain, the dinner will be held at the Forster Building in Strong.

WILTON — Saturday, August 7, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue during the second day of the Blueberry Fest. The meal is take-out only with ticket sold at the door only. For $11, meal includes half a chicken, coleslaw, roll and blueberry cake. The church thrift shop will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Reunion

FARMINGTON — The Class of 1980 from Mt. Blue High School will be holding a 40th class reunion (its the 41st but due to covid last year it was postponed) This reunion will be held on Saturday, August 7 at the home of Jon and Lois Bubier, High Street, Farmington, starting at 5:30 p.m. The band is Amber Jack. Hamburg/hotdogs, salads, drinks and desserts will be served. Please reach out on our Facebook group under Mt. Blue High School Class of 1980 if you have other questions. Donations at the door.

Concert

FARMINGTON — Hope Haitian Choir will be performing at Farmington Baptist Church on Monday, August 2nd, at 6:30 p.m. These children and their chaperones have had a difficult journey, so please come hear some of their stories and listen to their beautiful voices. Donations are welcome. Shirts, mugs, etc. will be available for purchase. For more information, please call 207-779-0731.

Service

WILTON — An ecumenical service will be held 9 a.m. Sunday, August 8, at the Bass Park gazebo by Wilson Lake. Please bring your own chairs. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at the Dryden Baptist Church on Depot Street. Communion will be served. All are welcome.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: