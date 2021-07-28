LIVERMORE FALLS — After Saturday, the pillow on my bed was much more comfortable than I have ever found it to be. While we are all taking time to rest this week from the three days of fun we had last week, I want to say thank you.

Thank you to Ricky, Margaret, Elaine, Mona, Sarah, Gayle, Annie, Betty, Gail, Betty, Tammy, Ricky’s family, Kenny, Brad White, the Masons, my mother, Larry, George, Brandon, Crystal, Jim, Randy, Paula, Nancy, Kay, Mary, Norman, Byron, Tini, Debbie, Molly, Barbara, Paul, and anyone else I may have missed.

Our Three Day Revival, with the Carnival in particular, went off without a hitch. I do not think I have ever seen an operation as large as the one we put on go so flawlessly. We were able to spread the love of Jesus Christ through our actions. Not only did the community see that love, but we also saw it in each other.

On Sunday, with a baptism and gospel music, the church was radiating. The amount of joy I felt from each person there was overwhelming. It was much more than human joy- it was Divine.

On Monday, the carnival committee met to discuss what went well and not so well. It was unanimously decided that we would put this on again next year. We had over 300 people attend on the heels of a pandemic. Next year, we expect it to be bigger and better!

How would you like to see the carnival look in 2022? (next year being called the First Baptist Church’s Second Annual Church Festival).

We pulled this carnival together in 90 days. Three months from an idea to fruition. That is unbelievable. Next year, knowing that COVID will be almost gone, we can start planning earlier. We also have many of the resources needed that we had to put together for this year.

God’s love is contagious. We saw that in church on Sunday (as we do every Sunday!). I suspect we will see God’s love spread throughout the community from the work we did.

On Sunday, July 25, a Celebration of Life for Nancy Vondy was held at First Baptist, followed by a meal of comfort. Nancy had commented that she wanted her funeral service to be a “party.” So although we are in mourning that she is no longer with us, she is rejoicing in Heaven in with our Savior.

filed under: