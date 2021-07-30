• Stacie M. Foster, 34, of New Sharon, domestic violence assault, Tuesday, July 27, in New Sharon, $150 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Sean T. Kelly, 30, of Farmington, criminal trespass, violation condition of release, Wednesday, July 28, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Russell A. Metze, 35, of Carthage, possession of hypodermic apparatuses, Wednesday, July 27, in Carthage, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Alexis B. Probasco, 43, of Sutton, Massachusetts, domestic violence assault, Wednesday, July 28, in Rangeley, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: