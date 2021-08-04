FARMINGTON— On Thursday August 5, from 1-6 p.m. Franklin Memorial Hospital (FMH) is hosting a COVID-19 walk-in vaccine clinic for those ages 12 and older in the Bass Room. The Pfizer vaccine is being administered which requires a second dose 21 days later on August 26, also taking place at FMH.
Hospital officials are in hopes that individuals who are unvaccinated will take advantage of this opportunity as schools prepare to reopen and COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Maine and all states due to the highly transmissible delta variant.
Appointments can also be made online at https://vaccine.mainehealth.org.
Parental consent is required for anyone under the age of 18. Parents wishing to complete the consent in advance can download and print it from the following web address: https://www.mainehealth.org/-/media/MaineHealth/PDFs/COVID/Vaccine-Consent-Form-MH.pdf
Everyone entering the clinic should use the hospital front entrance wearing a mask. The vaccine are being provided at no cost.
