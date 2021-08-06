Festival

CARRABASSETT VALLEY —Carrabassett Summer Festival, August 7, 2021. Free admission. Featuring Arts and Crafts Show noon to 6 p.m. Draft Horse Wagon Rides – Mid-day Music Festival, featuring “The Outer Space Band” with the Daydreamer Trio opening the show – Noon to 6 p.m. There will also be a Fairy House Village, Face Painting, food and beverages and a Sugarloaf Regional Fly-In with EAA Young Eagles 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Proceeds benefit the Ayotte Scholarship Fund. Take Route 27 to the town airport.

Service

WILTON — An ecumenical service will be held 9 a.m. Sunday, August 8, at the Bass Park gazebo by Wilson Lake. Please bring your own chairs. In case of inclement weather the service will be held at the Dryden Baptist Church on Depot Street. Communion will be served. All are welcome.

Sales

FARMINGTON — The Farmington Grange will hold its last summer yard sale August 7, from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. It will be an inside and out sale featuring goods, used household goods, dishes, small kitchen appliances and lots of yummy baked goods. The purpose of the sale is to raise money for building maintenance and repairs. The grange may accept donations, for information please call 778-6637.

NORTH JAY — August 14 – North Jay Grange is holding an Indoor/Outdoor Sale and Food Sale from 9 a.m. – 1p.m. Nice men’s, women’s, children’s clothing, dishes, household goods, small furniture. FMI- 207-208-9225

Suppers

WILTON — Saturday, August 7, 4-6 p.m., Wilton Congregational Church will hold its annual chicken barbecue during the second day of the Blueberry Fest. The meal is take-out only with ticket sold at the door only. For $11, meal includes half a chicken, coleslaw, roll and blueberry cake. The church thrift shop will also be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

JAY — Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 at 64 Jewell St. in Jay. For Friday, August 6, the menu will feature Sloppy Joes, potato salad and dessert. $9 On Friday, August 13, the supper will feature Pork Roast, potatoes, green beans, apple sauce and dessert. Call Janice early at 897-2122 to reserve your meal. Frank L. Mitchell VFW Post #3335 would still like ideas and recipes for their famous Friday night suppers. The next time you pick up a meal, drop off a suggestion, please.

WILTON —As part of the Wilton Blueberry Fest, The Wilton United Methodist Church will be having a bake sale on Friday, August 6, consisting of assorted pies, whoopie pies, muffins, wrapped blueberry cake, coffee, soda and water will be available. On Saturday, August 7, a luncheon of meatball subs, grilled hot dogs, chicken, ham and egg salad rolls will be available, also blueberry desserts. Seating will be available on the church lawn. All church activities will begin at 10 a.m.

STRONG — Saturday, August 7, at 5 p.m., The Porter Lake Association will hold its 51st Beans at the Beach bean hole supper at Strong Public Beach, featuring great food and entertainment by the Merry Plinksters. Admission is $8 for ages 12 and older, ages six to twelve $5 and those under five are free. In case of rain, the dinner will be held at the Forster Building in Strong.

EAST WILTON – On Saturday, August 21, the Masonic Group at the Harland M. Harnden Masonic Building, 70 Bryant Road, East Wilton, Maine, wlli be offering a public takeout/pickup supper from 5 to 6 p.m. The menu will be Baked Ham with Raisin Sauce, Potato salad, Vegetable, Rolls and Pumpkin Whoopie Pies for dessert. $9 for adults and $5 for those under 12. Reservations for meals are requested by 5 p.m. on Thursday, August 19. For meal reservations, you may call Alan Morison – 645-4366: Robert Lawrence – 778-2354 or Alvin McDonald 645-2190. We also offer home deliveries in the Farmington and Wilton area at a cost of $10 per meal

Reunion

FARMINGTON — The Class of 1980 from Mt. Blue High School will be holding a 40th class reunion (its the 41st but due to covid last year it was postponed) This reunion will be held on Saturday, August 7 at the home of Jon and Lois Bubier, High Street, Farmington, starting at 5:30 p.m. The band is Amber Jack. Hamburg/hotdogs, salads, drinks and desserts will be served. Please reach out on our Facebook group under Mt. Blue High School Class of 1980 if you have other questions. Donations at the door.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: