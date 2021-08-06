At the Franklin County Animal Shelter, their lobby, kitten, and available adult cat rooms are open to the public Monday to Saturday, Noon to 4 p.m. Dog adoptions are being performed by appointment only. Please call FCAS at 207-778-2638 during our office hours to schedule an appointment if you are interested in adopting a new canine family member.”
This weeks pets are:
Midnight, 1 to 3 Years, Male: Hi there! My name is Midnight. I am a sweet and outgoing guy that loves being the center of attention. I get along really well with the other cat social cats here at the shelter.
Benjamin is a 4-year-old bunny who is looking for a quiet home without a lot of noise and commotion. He is sweet but very shy.
