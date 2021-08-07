More than 50 runners in four age categories took part in the Blueberry Fest 1-Mile Fun Run, Friday evening in Wilton. The runners are seen lining up near the GD Cushing School just prior to the start of the race. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser

Ben Hilton races towards the finish line of the Blueberry Fest 1-Mile Fun Run on Friday evening in Wilton. Hilton was the first runner to cross the finish line.  

Wilton Maine

