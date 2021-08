• Sharon Cross, 38, Augusta, operating under the influence, violation condition of release, driving to endanger, operating without license, speeding 30-plus over posted speed limit, Saturday, July 31, in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Michael Whittemore, 33, Jay, warrant failure to appear, Sunday, Aug. 1, in Jay, $250 bail and supervised release agreement, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jennifer B. Hancock, 61, Farmington, operating under the influence, Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Farmington, $100 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Jacob Carlton, 34, Farmington, probation hold, Tuesday, Aug. 3, in Farmington, hold lifted, Farmington Police Department.

• Albert L. Elliott, 32, Wilton, violation of protection from abuse order, Tuesday, Aug. 3 in Wilton, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Christopher Martin, 37, Livermore Falls, warrant failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 5, in Farmington, $100 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Claire Cooper, 68, Rangeley, operating under the influence, Thursday, Aug. 5, in Rangeley, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jeffrey Richards, 38, Dallas Plantation, operating under the influence, Friday, Aug. 6, in Rangeley, $250 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• John Gmozdz, 61, New Vineyard, operating under the influence, Saturday, Aug. 7, in New Portland, $300 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Jason Masterson, 46, Wilton, aggravated domestic violence, Saturday, Aug. 7, in Wilton, Wilton Police Department.

• Selena Bacon, 25, Beaumont, Texas, disorderly conduct, refusing to submit to arrest or detention, Sunday, Aug. 8, in Farmington, $500 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Michael Maillet, 20, Chesterville, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sunday, Aug. 8, in Jay, $250 bail, Jay Police Department.

• Tristan Castonguay, 25, Livermore, domestic violence criminal mischief, Sunday, Aug. 8, in Wilton, $150 bail, Wilton Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

