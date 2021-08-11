An ecumenical service is held at the Bass Park Gazebo in Wilton Sunday morning, Aug. 8. Rev. Lorrie Aikens of the Wilton Methodist Church seen in the gazebo entry gives the message to members of that church, Dryden Baptist, First Congregational and St. Luke’s Episcopal churches. Traditionally the service has been held in one of the four churches to celebrate the completion of another Wilton Blueberry Festival but it was held outdoors this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Pam Harnden/Livermore Falls Advertiser