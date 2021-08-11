Just Like That

by Gary D. Schmidt

When eighth grader Meryl Lee’s best friend dies in an accident, she is haunted by an all consuming grief she calls “The Blank”. Her parents decide that she needs a change of scenery and send her to St. Elene’s Preparatory Academy on the coast of Maine.

Around the same time, Matt Coffin arrives in town- on the run from a dangerous criminal- and is taken in by the school’s headmistress. Dealing with adversity and their shared grief, the two make a connection.

It isn’t an easy road for Meryl Lee and Matt. Matt struggles with protecting those around him from the harsh reality of his past. Meryl Lee struggles with her English teacher (who forbids her from doing a project on the author of her choice, John Steinbeck) and judgmental, privileged classmates. All the while, the Vietnam War causes controversy and strife in the lives of everyone around them.

Both characters demonstrate incredible strength while maintaining their empathy and sensitivity towards others. Readers will root for their happiness. A sweet first relationship is an element of this book, but does not overpower the story, so a good choice for readers just starting to dip their toe into reading romance.

This book is also a great selection for students with an interest in historical fiction.