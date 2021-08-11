FARMINGTON — Two people were injured Wednesday morning when an SUV was struck from behind by a pickup truck on Route 4.

The crash was reported at 11:34 a.m. at 508 Fairbanks Road, with several Farmington officers, deputies from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, a state police trooper and Farmington Fire Rescue Department firefighters responding to the scene.

A 2017 Chevrolet Equinox driven by Caitlin Turner, 32, of Chesterville, was waiting to make a left turn into the Fairbanks School Meeting House when it was struck from behind by a 2014 Toyota Tundra driven by Justin Brackley, 35, of Strong, police said.

Turner was taken by a NorthStar EMS ambulance to Franklin Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Farmington police officer Ryan Rosie said. Brackley received cuts and bruises and was checked out by ambulance personnel, but was not taken by ambulance to the hospital.

Operator inattentiveness appears to have been the cause of the crash, Rosie added, stating Brackley was neither intoxicated or impaired and was not given a citation.

Traffic was reduced to one lane while both vehicles were towed from the scene.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: