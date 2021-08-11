FARMINGTON — A new police officer and a new school resource officer were the highlights of an update on hiring from Police Chief Kenneth Charles during a selectmen’s meeting Tuesday evening.

New school resource officer Matthew Brann was unable to attend, but new police Officer Ethan Whitney and his training officer Ethan Boyd did.

“We’ve talked a lot about our recruiting efforts,” Charles said. “Some of them have paid off. We’re lucky to have Ethan Whitney. He’s from Kingston, Rhode Island.”

Related Farmington Police Chief Kenneth Charles shares staffing issues with selectmen

Whitney has been working a couple weeks, training with Boyd, Charles noted. Whitney is a graduate of the University of Rhode Island with a bachelor’s degree in sociology/criminology and will be using a stipend for education benefits, he added.

“By all accounts he’s doing a really outstanding job,” Charles said. “After graduation he had been working as a direct support professional, working with people with pretty advanced mental health issues. Some of that is critical experience and training, being able to de-escalate, recognize people with issues.”

With a love of mountains, Whitney said he looked to Maine.

“My brother Eric Whitney has been here four years now. He kind of put me on the opening,” he said. “So far I love it, there’s a lot to do.”

“He’s a great example of what we’ve been saying,” Charles said. “We’ve got to find people somehow, get people to take a sip of the area and come here because of all we do have to offer.”

“He’s been a great fit for the town already,” Boyd said. “We’ve received a few emails about how his relations are with the public, people thanking him. I’ve been standing back, hearing how he’s interacting. He’s extremely polite, handles things professionally. I think that’s huge. Definitely what we’re looking for.”

Whitney is scheduled to attend the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in January, Charles said.

Brann started his career with Farmington in 2004, worked with the department for five years before transitioning to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Charles said.

“He worked his way up through the ranks, became a supervisor,” Charles said. “I know him well, we’re thrilled to have him here.”

Most recently Brann was the instructor for the law enforcement program at Foster Career and Technical Education Center on the Mt. Blue campus in Farmington.

“He wanted to dip his toes into those waters, did that for a year,” Charles said. “When the opportunity came to get back into law enforcement, particularly working with kids and at the school, he applied.

“Bridgette (Gilbert) leaves big shoes to fill,” Charles continued. “Matt will be his own person, he’ll make his own shoes. I’m excited to see that happen.” Gilbert, the department’s longtime school resource, retired earlier this year after working in the Regional School Unit 9 district for the last 16 years.

Brann is a certified academy instructor and has experience as a police training officer.

“He’s credentialed in crisis intervention training,” Charles said. “He’s a great resource with a lot of experience.”

The department has two applications pending, both being new to law enforcement, Charles noted.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: