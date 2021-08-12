WELD — The Weld Free Public Library has a lot going on prior to Labor Day.

On Saturday, Aug. 14, the final session of the summer reading program begins at 11 a.m. at the library. Author Lolisa Monroe will read, children will share what they wrote from a prior session and certificates will be presented.

Meet the authors, poets and illustrators will take place 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at Kawanhee Inn. Presenters Alahna Roach, Arnold Sturtevant, Bernd Heinrich, Ron Singer, Joseph Slater, Lolisa Monroe, Patty Schoen and Carla Gauthier will share short descriptions of their works with time for questions and answers afterwards.

“The library will be closed that day,” librarian Wendy Ames said.

Participating authors are known for their adult fiction, children’s books, young adult and science fiction, nature writing, and local history, she added.

“The majority of the author’s books are found at the library,” Ames said. “Donations for the library will be accepted,” she noted.

Ron Singer will be presenting a longer reading of his book Weld Tales Short, Long and Tall 4-6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, Ames said. Because of COVID-19 the location is still being worked out and those interested in attending should call the library, she said Wednesday evening.

“Proceeds from the sale of his books will go to the Weld Historical Society’s 1 School Street project (site of the former Weld General Store),” she added.

“Several of the storytellers represented in the book will read excerpts, and we will be selling copies, at $10 each, all proceeds to the Weld Historical Society for their School Street Project,” Singer wrote in an email Wednesday, Aug. 11.

The Little Free Food Cupboard at the library is once again available. The library invites everyone to “take what you need and give what you can.”

Contributions acceptable for the cupboard include shelf-stable foods such as canned and dry goods like soup, vegetables, and pasta meals; personal care items like toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, toilet paper and feminine care; paper goods and kid-friendly crayons and school supplies.

Not accepted are perishable items such as baked goods and fresh produce; out of date items; broken, torn, dented, open packages; clothing; chemicals or anything illegal.

For more information call the library 207-585-2439. Summer hours are 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: