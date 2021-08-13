Benjamin D. Pilsbury, 38, Eustis, probation hold, Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Farmington Maine, Franklin County Arrest Log

Daily Headlines

  • Sign up and get the top stories to begin the day delivered to your inbox at 6 a.m.
Related Stories
Latest Articles