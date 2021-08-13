Benjamin D. Pilsbury, 38, Eustis, probation hold, Tuesday, Aug. 10, in Eustis, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.
