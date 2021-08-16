• Roger G. Briscoe III, 43, Jay, warrant on complaints: unlawful trafficking in schedule drugs, unlawful possession of fentanyl powder, unlawful possession of schedule drug, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Franklin County, $1,000 bail, Maine State Police.

• Jarrod J. Saunders, 43, Auburn, warrant failure to appear, Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Rangeley Plantation, personal recognizance bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Joshua R.M. Hine, 28, Temple, warrant on complaints: violation condition of release, theft by unlawful taking or transfer, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Temple, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Andrew S. Dennison, 40, Trenton, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Farmington, $500 bail, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

• Gregory R. Bullen, 45, Farmington, violation condition of release, Wednesday, Aug. 11, in Farmington, $150 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Thomas R. Cook II, 40, Fayette, six warrants failure to appear, Thursday, Aug. 12, in Franklin County, $500 bail, Maine State Police.

• Dennis J. Meaney, 34, Farmington, domestic violence terrorizing, Thursday, Aug. 12, in Wilton, $500 bail, Wilton Police Department.

• Stephen M. Bright, 54, Jay, probation hold, Thursday, Aug. 12, in Jay, Jay Police Department.

• Roger A. Bailey Jr., 35, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, $200 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Patty-Lynn M. Whitney, 41, Farmington, warrant failure to appear, Friday, Aug. 13, in Farmington, $50 bail, Farmington Police Department.

• Brandon W. Gile, 39, violation condition of release, Sunday, Aug. 15, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

• Frank K. Lever, 55, Farmington, domestic violence assault, violation condition of release, Sunday, Aug. 15, in Farmington, Farmington Police Department.

These entries reflect charges filed against individuals. Entries are not criminal convictions.

