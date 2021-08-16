PHILLIPS — A Wilton man and a Florida woman were injured Sunday after a pickup truck and car collided on Weld Road, also known as Route 142.

A 2021 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by Carl Johnson, 69, of Wilton was going east when it crossed the centerline and struck an oncoming 2014 Ford Focus driven by Megan Jenni, 27, of Enterprise, Florida, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

The truck caught on fire after coming to rest in the ditch, he wrote in an email.

Both drivers were injured and taken by NorthStar EMS ambulance personnel to Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington.

Deputy Othniel Kroger and Deputy David Duval responded to the crash, which was reported at 9:45 a.m. Phillips Fire Department put out the fire. The front of the pickup was destroyed. The car appeared to be heavily damaged.

