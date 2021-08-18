LIVERMORE — By consensus, selectpersons agreed to buy five backup cameras for public works using grant money.

“I checked with Roger (Ferland, highway foreman) on this,” Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said. As part of risk management, the cameras will assist Roger’s crew, and there’s no match, he noted.

“I can’t see anything negative about that,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said.

The cameras cost about $450 each and come from rearviewsafety.com with lifetime customer support, Miller said. “They’re expensive but should treat us well. If any of the crew has any problems they can call these guys up. It’s pretty good.”

In other business, the board agreed to have Town Office bathroom floor stripped and pay for the materials.

Sherry Baker, who is in charge of the town’s General Assistance program and cleans the office, volunteered her husband to do the work, Miller said. Something should be done to the floors annually but they haven’t been touched and it’s hard to wash them, he added.

Baker’s husband has looked into it and while he may have never done it before he is willing to do it for the cost of materials, Miller said.

Selectperson Brett Deyling suggested doing a back office or the hallway first. “It’s like when you have laundry detergent, try it where you can’t see it,” he said.

The floors should also be waxed and buffed, Selectperson Mark Chretien said.

Miller suggested taking a shot at preserving the floors, which are in rough shape, and seal them afterward.

Richmond asked if a professional company should take a look at them. “I know it’s going to be expensive, I know there’s a lot to it,” he said. He suggested doing the bathroom first and see how it comes out.

The cost of materials is about $60, Miller said. He also suggested giving Baker’s husband something for his time.

“Do the bathroom, see how that comes out,” Deyling said. “I like their ambition.”

