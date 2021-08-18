FARMINGTON — A Rumford man is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl multiple times at a camp in Carthage, according to Sheriff Scott Nichols Sr.

Lt. David St. Laurent arrested Cole Gordon, 19, of Rumford at about noon Monday in Rumford on a Class A charge of gross sexual assault. A conviction on the charge carries a maximum 30 years in prison and up to a $50,000 fine.

“The multiple incidents reportedly occurred at a camp in Carthage,” Nichols wrote in an email.

Sexual assaults started in mid July, he wrote.

Gordon and the female knew each other but were not related.

The case remains under investigation.

Gordon posted $500 on Monday to be released from the Franklin County Detention Center. He is expected to make his first appearance in court Oct. 5 at a Farmington court.

« Previous

filed under: