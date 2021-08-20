SUGARLOAF — A total of 16 individuals will be inducted into the Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame this October at Sugarloaf. The Maine Ski and Snowboard Hall of Fame was established as a division of the Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum (formerly Ski Museum of Maine) to recognize individuals who bring distinction to Maine skiing and snowboarding through competition, either as athletes or coaches, pioneers in the ski industry, ski makers, ski area builders, instructors, volunteers, and others who have made significant contribution to the sports.

On Friday, October 15, the Class of 2020 will be inducted. These eight individuals include: Harold Bondeson, Franklin “Chip” Carey, Richard “Dick” Forster, Robert “Bobcat” Miller, Peter Smith, Gregory Voisine, Larry Warren, and Marcia White

On Saturday, October 16 the Class of 2021 will be inducted. The class of 2021 includes Roger Arsenault, Laura & Harvey Boynton, Virginia “Ginny” Bousum, Liz Carey-Butera, Mike Chasse, George Gagnon, Scott Hoisington and Hazen McMullen.

These sixteen individuals have made significant contributions to the winter sports of skiing and snowboarding. Their dedication has earned them the distinction of being inducted into the Hall of Fame. For more information regarding these two banquets and to purchase tickets visit: www.maineskiandsnowboardmuseum .org.

The Maine Ski and Snowboard Museum is a 501(c3) charitable organization established in 1995. Our mission: Celebrate preserve and share the history and heritage of Maine skiing and snowboarding.

