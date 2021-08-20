RANGELEY — The International Fly-Fishing Film Festival, coming to Rangeley’s Lakeside Theatre, 2493 Main St., on Aug. 27, features 10 films, 6- to 16-minutes in length, from all corners of the globe showcasing the passion, lifestyle, and culture of fly fishing.

Hosted by the Outdoor Heritage Museum in Oquossoc, the event will also feature a raffle and silent auction offering art, gear, and guided trips. Adult refreshments and theater munchies will be available at the concession stand in support of Rangeley Friends of the Arts. Tickets are priced at $15. Theater doors open at 7 with the films screening at 7:30 p.m.

For information about the screening, contact the host at outdoorheritagemuseum.org.

One attendee will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prize drawing consisting of fly-fishing gear provided by International Fly-Fishing Film Festival sponsors and valued at thousands of dollars.

Total film festival viewing time is 118 minutes, said Chris Bird, festival producer.

Among the films to be screened are:

Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure to the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of exceptionally large giant trevally.

The Art of Fly Fishing, by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. “Stimmies” are presented by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward producers of fly-fishing films by previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlavek’s passion for fly fishing and painting.

The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where do we go to escape? Journey to a sanctuary in the heart of the Rocky Mountain West.

Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly-fishing friends embark on a tripto Colombia in search of the tuna that call those waters home.

Others include Raising Ghosts, a steelhead odyssey; Baltics, tangling with Baltic salmon; and Raised on Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family navigating early parenthood.

For more information and film trailers, visit flyfilmfest.com.

