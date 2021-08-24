LIVERMORE — By consensus selectpersons agreed at their Tuesday, Aug. 17, meeting to the purchase of five backup cameras for public works using grant funds.

“I checked with Roger (Ferland, highway foreman) on this,” Administrative Assistant Aaron Miller said. As part of risk management, the cameras will assist Roger’s crew, he noted. There is no match, he added.

The funds are available through the Maine Municipal Association’s Risk Reduction Grant program.

“I can’t see anything negative about that,” Selectperson Scott Richmond said.

The cameras costing about $450 each come from rearviewsafety.com and come with lifetime customer support, Miller said.

“They’re expensive but should treat us well,” he noted. “If any of the crew has any problems they can call these guys up. It’s pretty good.”

In other business the board agreed to have the bathroom floor stripped and pay for the materials needed.

Sherry Baker, who is in charge of the town’s General Assistance program and cleans the town office, volunteered her partner to do the work, Miller said. He noted something should be done to the floors annually but they haven’t been touched and it’s hard to wash them.

Donald Moreau has looked into it, Miller said. While he may have never done it before, he is willing to do it for the cost of materials, Miller noted.

Doing a back office or the hallway first was suggested by Selectperson Brett Deyling.

“It’s like when you have laundry detergent, try it where you can’t see it,” he said.

Waxing and buffing the floors has to be done, Selectperson Chair Mark Chretien said.

Take a shot at preserving the floors, which are in rough shape and seal them afterwards, Miller suggested. The floors can’t be washed, that’s her complaint, he noted.

Selectperson Scott Richmond asked if a professional company should take a look at them.

“I know it’s going to be expensive, I know there’s a lot to it,” he said.

Richmond suggested doing the bathroom first and seeing how that comes out.

The cost of materials is about $60, Miller said. He also suggested giving Baker something for his time.

“Do the bathroom, see how that comes out,” Deyling said. “I like their ambition.”

