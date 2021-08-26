NORWAY —The Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861 -1865 Hannah F Richardson Tent# 19 held their recent meeting at the home of sister Carlene Gavin on the shore of Norway Lake on July 29.

There was a member from Delaware and two members from Colorado Springs CO attending via Zoom.

Plans were made to hold a graveside service for deceased member Sister Brenda Woods at Grace Lawn Cemetery in Auburn. Members also attended a dedication service for john Henry Cotton, a Civil War veteran, at the Fore Street Cemetery in Oxford on August 1.

Refreshments were served by the hostess as Civil War music played.

The next meeting will tentatively be held August 26 at the home of sister Carlene Gavin on the shore of Norway Lake. Call Marilyn Jones at 744-2568 for more information.

Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War 1861 -1865 began when Olive Howard, Harriet Knapp, Eva Merwin, Frank Merwin and Bertha Martin organized on May 30, 1885 and held the first meeting on June 3, 1885 at the home of Eva Merwin, 419 First Street, SE Massillon, Ohio.

Incorporated as “The National Alliance of the Daughters of Veterans of the United States of America” on December 12, 1885, in Massillon, Ohio. Signers of the Original Articles of Incorporation: Minnie F. King, Bertha M. Martin, Olive F. Howald, Eva Merwin, and Amy Merrill.

About the Daughters: They were endorsed by The Grand Army of the Republic at the 34th Annual Encampment held in Chicago, Illinois, 1900. The name changed to Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War at the 35th National Convention held in Grand Rapids, Michigan, 1925. It changed again to its current name, Daughters of Union Veterans of the Civil War, 1861 – 1865 at the 54th National Convention held in Des Moines, Iowa 1944.

Their Federal Charter was granted by Public Law 99-172 on December 9, 1985.

