FARMINGTON — Farmington’s Recreation program is in need of volunteer soccer coaches. There are some “perks” to volunteering to coach soccer: Coaches receive free registration for their children in the program; all practices are pre-planned for you and staff is available to support you at every practice and game; with the help, coaching will only take up two to three hours of each week.

Registrations for Farmington Youth Soccer League, Little Kicks program and Prep Soccer Club are being taken at Farmington Community center August 23 to Sept. 16. The center is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Come in and register or call 778-3464 with any questions.

